Massive attack on Ukraine on February 12 — How many missiles and drones were shot down by air defense

A mobile air defense firing group. Illustrative photo: Air Command "South"

On the night of Wednesday, February 12, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. Air defense forces managed to shoot down most of the enemy targets.

This was reported by the Air Force press service via Telegram.

Attack on Ukraine on February 12

At night, the enemy fired seven ballistic missiles at Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih: six from the Bryansk region and one from Crimea. The Russians also used 123 drones launched from Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets, and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the Russian attacks.

As of 8:30 a.m., six Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 71 drones were confirmed to have been shot down in the skies over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

Another 40 enemy drones were lost in the area. As a result of the Russian strikes, Kyiv, Dnipro, Sumy, Poltava, and Chernihiv regions were affected.

As a reminder, a person was killed and injured in Kyiv as a result of a morning ballistic attack.

As a reminder, the North Korean missiles that Russia has fired at Ukraine since the end of December have been much more accurate than those launched over the past year.