Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityFoodArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Army Kamianske hit by missile attack — casualties and damage

Kamianske hit by missile attack — casualties and damage

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 July 2025 18:15
Two killed in Russian strike on Ukrainian city Kamianske on July 29
Rescuers at the site of Russian strike on Kamianske, July 29, 2025. Photo: State Emergency Service

On the night of July 29, the Russian occupying forces launched a missile strike on Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine. Two people were killed, two hospitals and other infrastructure were damaged as a result of the attack.

The mayor of Kamianske, Andrii Bilousov, reported this via Telegram.

Advertisement

Consequences of the Russian strike on Kamianske on July 29

Bilousov said that a three-story building in Kamianske that was not in use was partially destroyed, and two nearby medical facilities were damaged.

"Unfortunately, two people were killed as a result of the enemy strike. On behalf of the entire community, I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this terrible tragedy. The city will provide the families of the victims with all necessary assistance. We will also take care of the five people who were injured," the mayor said.

Russian strike on Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk rgion, 29 July
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kamianske. Photo: State Emergency Service
Russian strike on Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk rgion, 29 July
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kamianske. Photo: State Emergency Service

According to the mayor, the maternity, and therapy wards of the Ninth Hospital were significantly damaged. The roofs of the buildings were damaged, and all the windows were broken. Several cars in the hospital parking lot were destroyed by fire. All patients were transferred to other medical facilities. Windows were also broken at the dermatology and venereology clinic, as well as at the children's polyclinic.

Атака на Дніпропетровську область 29 липня
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kamianske. Photo: State Emergency Service
Russian strike on Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk rgion, 29 July
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kamianske. Photo: State Emergency Service
Обстріл Дінпропетровскької області 29 липня
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kamianske. Photo: State Emergency Service
Russian strike on Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk rgion, 29 July
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kamianske. Photo: State Emergency Service
Russian strike on Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk rgion, 29 July
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kamianske. Photo: State Emergency Service

At the same time, almost all the windows were shattered and the doorways were torn out of Lyceums No. 31 and No. 11. Gymnasium No. 8 and Kindergarten No. 2 were damaged as well. Residential buildings were affected as well — 49 homes were damaged, and over 300 windows were broken.

Bilous noted that rescuers, police officers, volunteers, and municipal workers are all present at the scene. Utility crews are clearing the streets, while specialized equipment and City Light technicians have been deployed.

Read also:

22 dead in Russia's latest strike — Zelensky responds

Russian drones hit Kyiv overnight — homes and windows damaged

Dnipropetrovsk region shelling war in Ukraine hospital
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information