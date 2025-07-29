Two killed in Russian strike on Ukrainian city Kamianske on July 29

Rescuers at the site of Russian strike on Kamianske, July 29, 2025. Photo: State Emergency Service

On the night of July 29, the Russian occupying forces launched a missile strike on Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine. Two people were killed, two hospitals and other infrastructure were damaged as a result of the attack.

The mayor of Kamianske, Andrii Bilousov, reported this via Telegram.

Advertisement

Consequences of the Russian strike on Kamianske on July 29

Bilousov said that a three-story building in Kamianske that was not in use was partially destroyed, and two nearby medical facilities were damaged.

"Unfortunately, two people were killed as a result of the enemy strike. On behalf of the entire community, I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this terrible tragedy. The city will provide the families of the victims with all necessary assistance. We will also take care of the five people who were injured," the mayor said.

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kamianske. Photo: State Emergency Service

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kamianske. Photo: State Emergency Service

According to the mayor, the maternity, and therapy wards of the Ninth Hospital were significantly damaged. The roofs of the buildings were damaged, and all the windows were broken. Several cars in the hospital parking lot were destroyed by fire. All patients were transferred to other medical facilities. Windows were also broken at the dermatology and venereology clinic, as well as at the children's polyclinic.

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kamianske. Photo: State Emergency Service

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kamianske. Photo: State Emergency Service

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kamianske. Photo: State Emergency Service

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kamianske. Photo: State Emergency Service

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kamianske. Photo: State Emergency Service

At the same time, almost all the windows were shattered and the doorways were torn out of Lyceums No. 31 and No. 11. Gymnasium No. 8 and Kindergarten No. 2 were damaged as well. Residential buildings were affected as well — 49 homes were damaged, and over 300 windows were broken.

Bilous noted that rescuers, police officers, volunteers, and municipal workers are all present at the scene. Utility crews are clearing the streets, while specialized equipment and City Light technicians have been deployed.

Read also:

22 dead in Russia's latest strike — Zelensky responds

Russian drones hit Kyiv overnight — homes and windows damaged