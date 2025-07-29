Zelensky responds as Russian strikes hit Ukraine again

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke about Russian shelling during the day. According to him, in 24 hours, the invaders killed 22 people.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian leader reported it in X on Tuesday, July 29.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that yesterday, important words were spoken by the leader of the United States, Donald Trump, about how the Kremlin is wasting the world's time in vain, talking about peace and killing people.

Consequences of the shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Photo: State Emergency Service

"We all want genuine peace — dignified and lasting: Ukraine, all of Europe, the United States, and many decent leaders and countries around the world who support us. Everyone needs peace in international relations and predictability in life. Everyone — except Russia," the Head of State emphasized.

Consequences of the shelling of the Mykolaiv region. Photo: State Emergency Service

According to him, over the past 24 hours, the invaders have killed 22 people in Ukraine, and another 85 have been injured. The invaders have attacked 73 Ukrainian cities and villages.

Consequences of the shelling of Sumy region. Photo: State Emergency Service

The shelling of Kamianske

Zelensky said that at 2 a.m. that day, the Russian army launched a missile strike on the territory of the city hospital in the city of Kamianske. The invaders killed three people, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman, Diana.

Consequences of the shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Photo: State Emergency Service

Attack on a correctional colony in Zaporizhia

Zelensky responded to the Russian shelling of a correctional colony in the Zaporizhia region. According to him, it was a deliberate, targeted, and not accidental strike.

The aftermath of the shelling of a correctional colony in Zaporizhia. Photo: SES

The Head of State noted that the invaders could not have been unaware that they were targeting civilians in the colony. As a result of the attack, many people were killed, and another 43 were injured.

Consequences of the shelling of Zaporizhia. Photo: SES

Zelensky emphasized that the shelling occurred after the United States' statement that Russia should end this war and move on to diplomacy.

Russia deserves pressure

"Every killing of our people by the Russians, every Russian strike — at a time when a ceasefire could have long been in place, if not for Russia's refusal — all of this shows that Moscow deserves very harsh, truly painful, and therefore just and effective sanctions pressure. They must be compelled to stop the killing and make peace," Zelensky stated.

He thanked everyone who was helping with it. The Head of State noted that Ukraine welcomes Trump's efforts and his determination to achieve peace.

"We are grateful to all the leaders who are helping defend Ukraine and exerting pressure on Russia. Peace is possible. But only when Russia ends the war it itself started and stops tormenting people," Zelensky added.

As a reminder, on Monday, July 28, Zelensky held a meeting with members of the team working on the release of Ukrainian POWs.

Zelensky also reminded that July 28 marks the third anniversary of the Russian terrorist attack on the Olenivka colony, where Ukrainian POWs died.