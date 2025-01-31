Attack on Volgograd refinery on January 31 — details from the General Staff

The Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery. Illustrative photo: Russian media

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine attacked an oil refinery in Volgograd region on the night of Friday, January 31. This facility belongs to the Russian company Lukoil.

It was reported by the Press Service of the General Staff on Telegram.

Attack on the refinery in Russia on January 31

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka LLC in Volgograd region, which is one of the ten largest oil refineries in Russia. It is involved in supplying the Russian invading army.

"lashes and explosions were recorded in the area of this important plant for the invaders. The results of the fire damage are being clarified," it is said in the statement.

The General Staff emphasized that combat work on the enemy’s strategic infrastructure, which affects the ability to continue the war in Ukraine, would continue.

As a reminder, at night, Russians reported explosions near an oil refinery and an oil depot in Volgograd as a result of the drone attack.

We also wrote that on January 26, the drones of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine attacked the oil refinery in Ryazan for the second time, causing explosions and fire.