Fire Point expands military portfolio with ballistic missiles FP-7, FP-9

"Flamingo" developer announced ballistic missiles FP-7 and FP-9
The Ukrainian company Fire Point has announced ambitious plans to expand its military portfolio. The company revealed that it is developing its own FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles, as well as air defense systems.
This was reported by a Militarny correspondent at the Fire Point press conference at the MSPO international exhibition in Poland.
Fire Point will develop FP-7 ballistic missiles
The FP-7 has a range of up to 200 kilometers, a maximum speed of 1,500 meters per second, and a circular deviation of 14 meters. It has a payload capacity of 150 kg, and its maximum flight duration is 250 seconds.
Designed to quickly engage targets at medium distances, the missile is launched from a ground-based platform.
Fire Point will develop FP-9 ballistic missiles
The FP-9 has an impressive range of up to 855 kilometers, a speed of 2,200 meters per second, a payload capacity of 800 kilograms, and a maximum flight altitude of 70 kilometers.
With an accuracy of 20 meters, it can hit targets deep behind enemy lines.
