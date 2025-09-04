Fire Point expands military portfolio with ballistic missiles FP-7, FP-9

Fire Point ballistic missiles. Photo: Military

The Ukrainian company Fire Point has announced ambitious plans to expand its military portfolio. The company revealed that it is developing its own FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles, as well as air defense systems.

This was reported by a Militarny correspondent at the Fire Point press conference at the MSPO international exhibition in Poland.

Fire Point will develop FP-7 ballistic missiles

The FP-7 has a range of up to 200 kilometers, a maximum speed of 1,500 meters per second, and a circular deviation of 14 meters. It has a payload capacity of 150 kg, and its maximum flight duration is 250 seconds.

Designed to quickly engage targets at medium distances, the missile is launched from a ground-based platform.

Fire Point will develop FP-9 ballistic missiles

The FP-9 has an impressive range of up to 855 kilometers, a speed of 2,200 meters per second, a payload capacity of 800 kilograms, and a maximum flight altitude of 70 kilometers.

With an accuracy of 20 meters, it can hit targets deep behind enemy lines.

