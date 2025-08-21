Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Army Ukraine’s FP-1 drone could redefine long-range strikes

Ukraine’s FP-1 drone could redefine long-range strikes

Publication time 21 August 2025 21:33
Inside Ukraine’s FP-1 drone factory: 16,000 km strike range
Ukrainian-made FP-1 drone. Photo: AP/Yefrem Lukatsky

Ukraine is working on the production of long-range FP-1 drones. They are produced at a rate of 3000 units per month and are cheaper than Russia’s Shahed drones.

Associated Press revealed exclusive footage from the FP-1 drone production in Ukraine.

Long-range FP-1 drone in Ukraine

The long-range FP-1 drone was publicly demonstrated in Ukraine for the first time in May of this year. Currently, about 100 of these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are produced per day. This production rate is similar to that of the Shahed drones in Russia.

Long-range FP-1 drone in Ukraine
The Ukrainian-made FP-1 drone. Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky

According to the publication, each drone costs $55,000. These drones are already being used for long-range strikes against Russia.

Meanwhile, Defense Express discovered why the FP-1 is less expensive than other UAVs. The power structure of this drone is made of plywood. This inexpensive, mass-produced material does not require a large amount of funding.

Read more:

Ukraine debuts AI-driven drone with long-range strike capability

Zelensky unveils Flamingo missile able to reach Moscow

Ukraine drones war in Ukraine production unmanned vehicle
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
