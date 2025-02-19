$350 billion given to Ukraine must be returned, or the money must be accounted for — Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Speaking at a briefing for journalists, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the return of funds allocated to Ukraine by the Joe Biden administration. The current head of the White House named the approximate amount that the United States has allocated to Ukraine.

Donald Trump said this at a press conference from Mar-a-Lago, on February 18.

How much money has Ukraine borrowed from the U.S.

According to Trump, he could not name the exact amount of money allocated, but it was "about $300-350 billion". The White House chief executive said the money would have to be returned or explained.

"I have not seen a single report on the spending of this money. Even Zelenskyy said he didn't know where half of it went," Trump said.

He also noted that he had "solved the problem with NATO". He was referring to the fact that after Trump's criticism, European countries began making significant contributions to the NATO fund.

"The United States used to pay money to fund NATO instead of European countries, and they used to trade at our expense," the U.S. president said.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to journalists after his talks with Russian representative Sergey Lavrov in Saudi Arabia, and made a statement about the peace talks.

As a reminder, Olaf Scholz, stated that Ukraine will not be able to become a member of NATO in the near future due to the refusal of the United States of America to take this step.