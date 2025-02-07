Strike in Sumy region on February 6 — the Prosecutor’s Office showed the impact

The impact of the strike on the house in Sumy region. Photo: t.me/pgo_gov_ua

As a result of the Russian airstrike on a residential house in the Sumy region on February 6, three people were killed. Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported it on Friday, February 7.

Airstrike in Sumy region on February 6

Law enforcement officials said that late in the evening of February 6, Russian troops dropped three guided bombs on a two-storey apartment building in the village of Myropillia, Sumy District. The strike killed three people — their bodies were recovered from the rubble.

The impact of the strike on a house in Sumy region. Photo: t.me/pgo_gov_ua

As a result, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes that resulted in the deaths of people.

As a reminder, on February 5, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones and destroyed the city’s largest market in Kyivskyi District.

On the same day, the invaders attacked the town of Pivdenne in Odesa region. The shelling killed the 39-year-old man and wounded the 19-year-old boy.