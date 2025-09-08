Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Another liberation in Donetsk — Ukraine takes back Zarichne

Another liberation in Donetsk — Ukraine takes back Zarichne

Ua en ru
Publication time 8 September 2025 11:55
Ukrainian Forces liberate another village in Donetsk region — video
A soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo: General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to regain control of another settlement in Donetsk region. The Ukrainian flag was raised again in the village of Zarichne, Kramatorsk district.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, September 8.

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Zarichne

Units of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" (translates as "Rock" — ed.) have fully established control over Zarichne, a village in the Donetsk region. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of Ukrainian soldiers, the Defense Forces now control the village.

AFU Donetsk region fire General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine war in Ukraine
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
