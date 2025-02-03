Trump says his administration is opening contacts with Russia, Ukraine and other parties

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The Trump administration plans to initiate contacts between "various parties" in the near future. Details are still unknown.

This was reported by CNN with reference to Donald Trump's interview with journalists.

What contacts did Trump announce?

At a meeting with journalists, the U.S. president said that his administration would intensify "meetings and negotiations" with Ukraine, Russia and "various parties". However, he did not say anything more specific.

"We are dealing with Ukraine and Russia, we have meetings and talks scheduled with various parties, including Ukraine and Russia," Trump told reporters.

According to CNN, Trump's comments came after an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Kyiv's allies to take a "deeper approach." The remarks followed recent comments from the Trump administration that appeared to call for new elections in Ukraine, along with a plan to broker a potential ceasefire deal with Russia.

As a reminder, on January 30, Donald Trump evaded a direct answer to journalists' questions about possible contacts with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He only said that "things are going very well in both directions".

We also reported that according to European affairs columnist Lee Hockstader, Trump, who promised to end the war in Ukraine, is undermining his promises to establish peace. This is evidenced, in particular, by his unwillingness to provide assistance to Kyiv.