Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in Russia came under drone attack on February 6 — Details

Attack on the Russian airfield. Photo: screenshot from the video

On the night of February 6, the defense forces struck the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. The airfield is known to be used to store and launch Shahed attack drones into Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Attack on the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in Russia

According to the General Staff, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took part in the operation on the night of February 6 in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces. As a result, the Ukrainian military successfully attacked the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

"It is a facility for operational base of aircraft. It is used for storage, preparation and launch of Shahed UAVs on the territory of Ukraine, as well as maintenance of aircraft performing missions in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions," the statement said.

It is noted that hits and explosions were confirmed near the airfield and a fire broke out. The extent of the damage is being assessed. At the same time, the General Staff emphasized that the strikes on targets involved in supporting the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine and terrorizing the civilian population will continue.

As a reminder, on the night of January 14, operators of the 14th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Defense Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck at the Engels-2 military air base in Russia again.

Also recently, drones of Security Service of Ukraine destroyed an ammunition depot in Rostov region.