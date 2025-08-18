President reacts to attacks on Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Odesa

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has reacted to Russia's latest strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Odessa. He called these attacks demonstrative and cynical.

Russia deliberately kills Ukrainians on the day of talks in Washington

"This was a demonstrative and cynical Russian strike. They are aware that a meeting is taking place today in Washington that will address the end of the war. We will have a discussion with President Trump about key issues. Along with Ukraine, the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, the European Union, and NATO will participate in the conversation," it was said in the statement.

Zelensky emphasized that everyone wants a decent peace and real security. And it is at this very moment that the Russians are striking at Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Sumy region, Odessa, residential buildings, and our civilian infrastructure.

"Russians are deliberately killing people, particularly children. As of now, seven people have been killed as a result of the drone strike in Kharkiv, the youngest being a girl who is only a year and a half old, and dozens have been injured, including children," he added.

The Head of State recalled that in Zaporizhzhia, 20 people were injured and three were killed due to missile strikes on the city.

In Odessa, the Russian Federation deliberately struck an energy facility owned by an Azerbaijani company.

"The Russian war machine continues to destroy lives despite everything. Putin will commit demonstrative killings to maintain pressure on Ukraine and Europe, as well as to humiliate diplomatic efforts. That is precisely why we are seeking assistance to put an end to the killings. That is why reliable security guarantees are required. That is why Russia should not be rewarded for its participation in this war. The war must be ended. And it is Moscow that must hear the word: "Stop," the President summarized.

