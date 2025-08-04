Zelensky met with Ukrainian defenders in the Kharkiv region

Zelensky during his visit to the Kharkiv region. Photo: Office of the President

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, during his visit to the Kharkiv region, awarded Ukrainian soldiers with awards. He also spoke with their commanders.

The Head of State announced it in his evening video address.

Advertisement

Zelensky awarded soldiers in the Kharkiv region

The Head of State reported that he visited combat brigades. In particular, the 57th Brigade in the Vovchansk direction, positions of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko.

"I awarded the guys with state awards. We had a very frank conversation in both brigades. And about how the important decisions that were made are already working, in particular about direct funding for the brigades — primarily funding for drones," he said.

The President awards soldiers. Photo: Office of the President

Defenders of Kharkiv region received awards. Photo: Office of the President

Zelensky met with defenders of the Kharkiv region. Photo: Office of the President

Zelensky noted that he discussed with the soldiers positive feedback on the electronic system for awarding points for the destruction of invaders and their equipment. All issues discussed will be worked out and resolved.

"It is an honor for me to thank those who defend our land. I have honored the defenders with state awards. Thank you for your service and for preventing the enemy from realizing his plans and effectively destroying him," the President added.

In addition, in Kharkiv today, the President spoke with communities and representatives of businesses, schools, and Universities.

"I am grateful to everyone for their work in Kharkiv, for the sake of Kharkiv and all of our Ukraine. The state will continue to support our cities, our communities in the Eastern part of Ukraine. In particular, this concerns special conditions for business in frontline and border areas — to preserve jobs and preserve our Ukrainian production. There are many nuances. We have already discussed this with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, and I am waiting for a report on the action program for border areas," he said in his address.

The Head of State added that all Ukrainians are fighting for independence for Ukraine, and this is a battle that has yet to be won — all together.

Read also:

Putin open to talks with Zelensky — Kremlin sets conditions

Russia targets civilians — Zelensky urges global action