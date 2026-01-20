Russian shelling of Ukraine, January 20: details by Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

On the night of January 20, Russian invaders launched a combined attack on Ukraine. They used ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as attack drones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on X.

The consequences of the Russian shelling on January 20

"There are already initial reports on the situation in the regions after the Russian strike. Kyiv and the region, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, and other regions of ours. Repair crews, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and all necessary forces are engaged everywhere," Zelensky wrote.

The aftermath of the Russian attack in Poltava region. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A firefighter dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack in Dnipro region. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The aftermath of the Russian attack in Odesa region. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The aftermath of the Russian attack in Odesa region. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

He said that the Russians used numerous ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as over 300 attack drones, in the attack. Ukraine's air defense system responded to numerous targets. The president noted that our country had received the necessary missiles the previous day, which provided significant assistance.

"Every support package matters. Missiles for Patriots, NASAMS, and other air defense systems are critically needed. The direct task of our entire diplomatic system is to ensure that Ukraine has sufficient air defense capabilities. And partners must not fail to deliver on this – air defense missiles are real protection for human life," Ukrainian leader emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelensky added that the special energy selector will determine the full consequences of the attack and the necessary resources to restore electricity, heat, and water. The situation is most difficult in Kyiv, where many residential buildings are left without heating.

The president believes it is important for the world not to remain silent about this situation. In his opinion, Russia cannot be considered an equal among other countries as long as it focuses only on killing and torturing people.

"All Ukrainian officials – everyone responsible for the work of state institutions, regional and local authorities, and Ukrainian energy companies – must now be in Ukraine, working, helping people, and trying to stabilize the situation. Being in the country, in our cities, with our communities is essential," the president noted.

