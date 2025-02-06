Zelenskyy suggests why Putin won’t sit down at the negotiating table

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Reuters

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that he was ready to talk about ending the war with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. But according to the Ukrainian leader, Putin is afraid of a personal meeting.

Zelenskyy said it during the briefing, according to UNIAN.

Negotiations to end the war

"Of course, the United States, Trump, and the European Union believe that diplomacy is impossible without Russia and Putin, and that’s why I said "I’m ready," Zelenskyy said.

He explained that if we have an understanding of how this war will end for us, Ukraine is ready for diplomacy. At the same time, the president warned that Russia would constantly look for a chance to avoid meeting. In his opinion, if countries really want peace, the reasons will be secondary.

"I think the problem is that he is afraid to talk to me about ending the war. He seems to be an adult, but he is afraid to be alone with another person without his "pack"," Zelenskyy suggested.

However, he believes that the President of the United States Donald Trump will be able to force Putin to end the war.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Russia would deploy its forces in Belarus in 2025, thus drawing it into the war against Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine also signed sanctions against Russia’s "shadow fleet" and the abductors of Ukrainian cultural property.