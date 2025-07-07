Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Army Zelensky announces new drone strikes on Russian territory

Zelensky announces new drone strikes on Russian territory

Ua en ru
Publication time 7 July 2025 22:17
Ukraine announces new drone strikes on Russian territory, — Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: still from the video

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the results of today's regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. He said the main topics were the situation at the front, the use of drones, and strengthening air defense.

The Ukrainian leader wrote about this on Telegram.

Ukraine will intensify drone use on the borders

Zelensky specified that special attention was given to the Pokrovske, Novopavlivka, and Orikhiv directions, as well as the Sumy region. They also discussed Ukrainian forces' actions in the Russian border regions of Kursk and Belgorod. The president assured that 'the occupiers will not find peace there'.

The President also discussed drones. He said that Ukraine should make much more active use of all types of effective drones on the front line to deter enemy attacks and support offensive actions. Zelensky thanked the developers and manufacturers of drones, noting that technological solutions in this area are paramount.

The meeting also addressed the need to strengthen the air defense system. The president emphasized that air defense, including missiles, drone interceptors, and air defense systems, is now a top priority. He said that Ukraine is working on new international agreements that should be finalized in the coming weeks.

Zelensky added that the government is consistently allocating funds for the production of drones and countermeasures.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer by phone about financing drones.

Zelensky also commented on the consequences of Russia's massive airstrike on the night of July 7. According to the president, the enemy attacked several regions simultaneously, including Kharkiv, Dnipro, Donetsk, and Odesa.

