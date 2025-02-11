Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is on the verge of blackout on February 11 — what is known about the situation

ZNPP power units. Photo: Reuters

Due to Russian shelling, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is on the verge of blackout. One of the two power lines has been cut off.

It was reported by the Press Service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on Tuesday, February 11.

What is the situation at ZNPP?

The Ministry of Energy noted that one of the two power lines to ZNPP was cut off due to Russian shelling.

"Currently, the NPP is connected to the Ukrainian power system by only one power line. Power engineers will be able to start restoring power through this line as soon as the security situation allows," it was said in the statement.

The Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko added that only the return of control over the NPP to Ukraine can guarantee the safe operation of Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

"Zaporizhzhia NPP is again facing a real threat of blackout due to enemy shelling — one of the two power lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to the integrated power system of Ukraine has been disconnected once again. Due to the occupation of the plant by the Russians, the situation at ZNPP remains threatening, and only the return of control over the plant to Ukraine can guarantee the safe operation of Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant," the Head of the Ministry said.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of Zaporizhzhia NPP would be raised during the first meeting of the parties in a diplomatic format.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has analyzed the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s key energy facilities.