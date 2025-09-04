Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Army Why Ukraine isn’t striking Russia on a large scale — Podolyak

Why Ukraine isn’t striking Russia on a large scale — Podolyak

Publication time 4 September 2025 11:54
Ukraine’s economy cannot afford large-scale strikes against Russia, so the Armed Forces carry out deep strikes only on priority targets, Mykhailo Podolyak stated.
Advisor to the Head of the President’s Office, Mykhailo Podolyak. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The issue of large-scale strikes on Russia is primarily an economic one. Ukraine cannot afford massive attacks on Russian cities, but it carries out strikes in a rational and targeted manner.

This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the President’s Office, in an exclusive interview with Novyny.LIVE journalist Galina Ostapovets.

How the economy affects Ukraine’s ability to strike Russia

Podolyak noted that the ability to carry out large-scale strikes on the enemy’s infrastructure is a matter of money and investment. Since Ukraine does not have a resource-based economy and cannot continuously extract gas and oil, the capacity for deep strikes is limited.

"You cannot seriously claim that Ukraine’s non-resource-based economy is comparable to the profitability of Russia’s resource-based economy. It’s a matter of economic comparability," Podolyak said.

The politician emphasized that the Armed Forces and intelligence agencies select the most relevant targets for strikes on the occupiers’ infrastructure. In addition, Russia can spend up to €150 billion annually on aggression against Ukraine, while Ukraine’s annual military budget is three times smaller.

Office of the President Михайло Подоляк AFU interview war in Ukraine attack
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
