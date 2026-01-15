Ukraine's top commander highlights military reforms in 2025

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: t.me/osirskiy

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, summarized the army's activities last year. According to Syrskyi, combat operations do not prevent reforms and changes in the Armed Forces. Additionally, the war requires constant development, technological advancements, and new solutions.

Oleksandr Syrskyi made the announcement on Telegram on Thursday, January 15.

Activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2025

Corps reform

Syrskyi said that 16 corps were formed last year. The next stage is currently underway, in which brigades are being regrouped in areas where the situation allows so that the corps receive their own sets of troops in their designated areas of responsibility.

Unmanned forces

In addition, over the past year Ukraine significantly expanded its drone capabilities, including the Unmanned Systems Forces as well as other branches of the military.

"In 2025, the Unmanned Air Defense Forces of the Air Force of Ukraine were created. Three echelons for intercepting "Shahed" drones have already been deployed," said Syrskyi.

New troops

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the formation of Cyber Forces and Assault Forces.

Enemy losses

In the summer of 2025, enemy losses surpassed the one-million mark, and by the end of the year the number of neutralized occupying forces had exceeded 1.2 million.

Deep Strike

719 targets were hit in the depths of Russia. This caused Russia to suffer losses in the military and military-economic spheres amounting to about $15 billion.

Protection of the sky

In 2025, the enemy launched 624 missile and air strikes, 52 of which were massive. Thanks to the air defense forces, the following amount of targets was destroyed and neutralized:

27,367 "Shaheds" / "Geran" drones;

916 cruise missiles;

164 ballistic and hypersonic missiles;

207 guided aerial bombs.

Syrskyi emphasized the need to strengthen efforts in the areas of mine and explosive barriers as well as the deployment of anti-drone defenses.

"Full-scale war has been going on for almost four years now. We know the problems and are working to solve them. I have set tasks for 2026 for all military command bodies. This year will also be difficult, but we will definitely overcome both the challenges and the Russian aggressor. I sincerely thank Ukrainian soldiers, sergeants, and officers who selflessly hold the front line and destroy our age-old enemy," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

