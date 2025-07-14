After SSU's Spiderweb op, Russia builds jet shelters

Russian Su-35S fighter jet. Illustrative photo: Wikipedia

Following a large-scale special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine called "Spiderweb", Russia began construction of protective shelters at several of its air bases. This information is confirmed by satellite images.

It was reported in the report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on Monday, July 14.

The Russians have begun to hide their planes

The report states that satellite images from July 7, obtained by the Ukrainian analytical group Frontelligence Insight, show active construction of fortifications at the Khalino air base in the Kursk region.

At least ten reinforced bunkers covered with a layer of soil, twelve concrete bunker-type structures without soil cover, and eight large hangars located directly on the apron have been recorded.

The information is confirmed by images from Planet Labs taken on June 27.

Construction of fortifications at the Khalino air base. Photo: ISW

Similar activity has been observed at other Russian air bases. In particular, satellite photos from July 9 show the appearance of two concrete bunkers at the Saki air base in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Images from Planet Labs from July 7 further confirm the presence of aircraft shelters there.

However, as of July 9, no signs of construction have been detected at the Dzhankoi air base, also in Crimea.

The appearance of two concrete bunkers at the Saki air base. Photo: ISW

In addition, analysts draw attention to air bases that were damaged by Ukrainian strikes during Operation Spiderweb. Debris from damaged jets remains at the Bila base in Irkutsk Oblast and the Olenya base in Murmansk Oblast, even several weeks after the attack.

According to ISW analysts, criticism from Russian military bloggers and officials regarding the insufficient protection of strategic facilities is only intensifying. Even three years after the start of the full-scale invasion, Moscow began to respond to the threat from the air only after a series of accurate drone strikes.

"It is possible that Russia began constructing protective shelters at its air bases only after three years of war in response to Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb," it is emphasized in the ISW.

As a reminder, on June 1, the SSU carried out the unique operation, striking Russian airfields with drones. Four airfields were attacked, and 41 military planes were damaged or destroyed.