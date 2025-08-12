Zelensky briefed on frontline situation near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: still from video

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said that on Tuesday, August 12, he heard reports from the military on the situation at the front, especially near Dobropillia and in the Pokrovsk direction.

The president announced this in his evening address.

The situation on the front line

The president noted that steps have been taken near Dobropillia and in the direction of Pokrovsk to rectify the situation.

Zelensky thanked every unit and soldier fighting the Russian occupiers.

"We are trying to provide Ukraine with the protection it needs everywhere, including the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions," he stressed.

Working with partners

Zelensky also held a meeting with the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He announced new steps to further mobilize partners.

"I would like to highlight our agreements with the Netherlands, a leader in supporting Ukraine in Europe. We are preparing additional measures to strengthen our position. In particular, this concerns drones," Zelensky said.

Earlier, the media reported that Russian occupiers had launched a sudden offensive in the Donetsk region near the city of Dobropillia on the eve of negotiations.

