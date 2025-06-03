Ukraine secretly prepared an attack on Russian airfields — NYT explains why

SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk with the maps of the special operation “Spiderweb”. Photo: SBU/Telegram

Recently, Ukraine carried out the SBU's special operation, "Spiderweb", resulting in the destruction of over 40 Russian aircraft. According to The New York Times, Ukrainians secretly planned an attack on Russian airfields without notifying the United States.

Advertisement

This was reported in the New York Times article.

Why did Ukraine not inform the United States about the attack on Russian airfields?

US officials told the Times that Russian strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons are off-limits to the United States. Realizing this, Ukraine did not inform the United States of its intention to attack Russian airfields.

Additionally, according to sources, Ukraine increased its secrecy after officials from the Trump administration inadvertently disclosed operational plans for US strikes in Signal group chats.

As the article notes, there is currently no joint planning for strikes against Russia between the United States and Ukraine.

"US officials said their Ukrainian counterparts understood that Russia’s strategic bombers, which can carry nuclear weapons, were off limits for the United States. The Ukrainians did not tell the Americans about their plans, knowing that the United States would object," the article reads.

To recap, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, commented on the attack on Russian airfields. He noted that operations like Spiderweb should push Putin to start negotiations.

The uniqueness of the operation was that the attack drones were launched right on the territory of Russia and were very successfully masked before the attack.

Also, it was reported that US senators failed to secure US President Donald Trump's approval for crippling sanctions against Russia.