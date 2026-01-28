Ukraine plans a new air protection model, Defense Minister says

Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Photo: ArmyInform

Amid daily mass attacks by Russia, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced significant changes to the air defense system. In just the last month alone, the enemy has launched over 6,000 drone attacks on residential buildings, critical infrastructure, and transportation.

On Wednesday, January 28, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov shared this information via Telegram.

Ukraine is strengthening its "small" air defense system

Due to Russia's constant improvement of its drones and attack tactics, including the use of new technologies, the number of threats is growing. In response, Ukraine is changing its approach to air defense by focusing on developing "small" air defense and interception systems.

As part of these changes, Lazar, one of the most effective commanders, was appointed deputy commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Under his leadership, a separate command for "small" air defense was established, led by Colonel Yevhenii Khliebnikov.

The main task of the new unit is to build a system capable of quickly analyzing threats, predicting attacks, and effectively countering enemy drones.

Colonel Khliebnikov has significant combat and management experience. He served in the anti-aircraft missile forces, worked in the General Staff, and from the first days of the full-scale invasion, he has been responsible for using Bayraktar drones during the defense of Kyiv and the Chernihiv region. He also participated in planning the operation to liberate Zmiinyi island and in the battles for Donetsk Airport in 2014–2015.

In the near future, the Ministry of Defense plans to strengthen the management of air defense in each region and form a strong team to develop the "small" air defense system. These are the first steps of the updated ministry team aimed at improving the effectiveness of protecting the Ukrainian sky.

