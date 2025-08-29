ERAM missiles from US — when Ukraine will receive the weapons

ERAM missile. Photo: Boeing

The U.S. Department of State has approved the supply of ERAM missiles for Kyiv. The first deliveries of the weapons may begin arriving in Ukraine by the end of 2025.

CNN reported this.

ERAM missiles for Ukraine

The publication reports that the announcement of the ERAM missile delivery took place on August 28, following another attack by Russian forces on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. It is noted that diplomatic efforts have been unsuccessful, so the U.S. decided to take this step.

At the same time, a source familiar with the situation said that if the deal is successfully implemented, missiles with a range of 250 to 450 kilometers could be delivered to Ukraine by the end of this year. It is currently unclear whether any restrictions on the use of this weapon will be imposed.

"The sale of this weaponry supports the U.S.’s foreign policy and national interests, strengthening the security of a partner country that contributes to political stability and economic development in Europe," the outlet quoted an anonymous official as saying.

It is also reported that the deal will be funded through contributions from Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, as well as through the U.S. Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program.

What is known about ERAM missiles

ERAM (Extended Range Attack Munition) is a new American guided munition (often referred to as a "rocket bomb") specifically designed to effectively engage targets at long ranges. It combines the capabilities of a guided bomb and a cruise missile: it is equipped with an engine, a guidance system, and a warhead weighing approximately 220–260 kilograms.

Key specifications:

range: over 240 km

speed: around Mach 3.5 (approximately 760 km/h), enabling effective engagement of even high-speed threats

warhead: high-explosive or high-explosive fragmentation, with penetrating capabilities.

The main advantage of this missile is its versatility. It can intercept ballistic targets, aircraft, and cruise missiles in their terminal phase. In addition, it is capable of striking surface ships.

