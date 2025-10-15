Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Army Ukraine plans to build 20 million drones in 2026

Ukraine plans to build 20 million drones in 2026

Ua en ru
Publication time 15 October 2025 21:00
Ukraine could produce 20 million drones in 2026, says Defense Minister
Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Ukraine will be able to produce about 20 million drones in 2026. However, this requires assistance with funding from partners.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of NATO defense ministers on October 15.

Advertisement

Drone revolution in Ukraine

"In 2026, Ukraine will be able to produce 20 million drones if partners help with financing," Shmyhal said.

According to the defense minister, there are effective, fast, and battle-tested solutions. The minister thanked the UK for its cooperation regarding interceptor drones.

He also mentioned that important memorandums were signed today, including one with Germany regarding defense cooperation and another regarding the training of Ukrainian brigades in Poland.

Read more:

Ukraine became the global drone hub, Expert explains

Ukrainian drones break records with 66,000 hits on Russian forces

Denys Shmygal weapons drones war in Ukraine production
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information