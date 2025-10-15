Ukraine could produce 20 million drones in 2026, says Defense Minister

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Ukraine will be able to produce about 20 million drones in 2026. However, this requires assistance with funding from partners.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of NATO defense ministers on October 15.

Drone revolution in Ukraine

"In 2026, Ukraine will be able to produce 20 million drones if partners help with financing," Shmyhal said.

According to the defense minister, there are effective, fast, and battle-tested solutions. The minister thanked the UK for its cooperation regarding interceptor drones.

He also mentioned that important memorandums were signed today, including one with Germany regarding defense cooperation and another regarding the training of Ukrainian brigades in Poland.

