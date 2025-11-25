Intelligence services of Russia and Ukraine met in the UAE — including the US Secretary of the Army

head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine. Photo: UNIAN

On November 25, a delegation from Ukraine, led by the head of Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, arrived in the United Arab Emirates to meet with the leadership of Russian military intelligence. The meeting focused on issues unrelated to the peace plan.

According to Axios, citing informed sources, the meeting wasn't related to the peace plan.

Advertisement

What is known about the negotiations?

Negotiations have become not bilateral but trilateral: in addition to the Russians and Ukrainians, the Americans have joined — with US special envoy General Dan Driscoll arriving.

Whether representatives of Ukraine and Russia discussed the content of the peace agreement is currently unknown.

Officially, Ukraine has not announced any plans to participate in negotiations in the UAE. The meeting took place after consultations in Geneva with US representatives.

Earlier, Donald Trump stated that the peace agreement to end the war between Ukraine and Russia was in its final stages. The plan aims to end the fighting.

Read more: