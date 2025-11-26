€10 million for defense innovations: Ukraine and NATO are launching the UNITE-Brave NATO program

Mykhailo Fedorov and Radmila Shekerinska. Photo: Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Ukraine and NATO are launching their first large-scale joint program, UNITE — Brave NATO, aimed at accelerating the deployment of defense innovations on the battlefield. The initiative includes joint funding and development of advanced technologies designed to enhance the security and effectiveness of Ukraine’s defense systems.

The announcement was made by Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation on November 26.

In early 2026, the first pilot competition will take place with a total budget of €20 million, half of which will be financed by NATO through the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine (CAP), and the other half by Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation. The Ukrainian side will be represented by the Brave1 defense tech cluster.

The program will provide grants for the development of technologies such as counter-UAS systems (c-UAS), SIGINT solutions, navigation tools for electronic warfare environments, and ground robotic platforms.

"We value NATO's support in developing this new partnership, which will accelerate the creation of advanced defense technologies and strengthen the interoperability of our systems," said Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. Photo: Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

According to Rada Shekerinska, NATO's Deputy Secretary General, UNITE — Brave NATO is a mutually beneficial initiative in which innovators from Ukraine and NATO will collaborate to address urgent battlefield challenges.

Applications for the first competition will be accepted in February 2026, and the winners will be announced in the spring of that year during the second Defense Innovation Forum Ukraine-NATO. If the program is successful, funding is planned to increase to 50 million euros.

