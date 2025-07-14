Russians attack rescuers again in Sumy — video

Russia strikes rescue unit in Sumy, Ukraine — video
On Monday, July 14, Russian occupiers attacked Ukrainian rescuers once again. At the time, the rescuers were addressing the aftermath of a previous attack.
The press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this via Telegram.
Russian strike on rescuers in Sumy on July 14
On Monday, July 14, the Russians attacked an educational institution in Sumy, injuring six people. Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and began surveying the area.
However, less than an hour later, Russian troops attacked again while the rescuers were still working. Fortunately, the rescuers were able to take shelter in a safer location.
Later, a medical facility was attacked. Four more people were injured. The attack caused the roof of the three-story building to catch fire.
"Despite the difficult security situation and high fire load, rescuers quickly extinguished all the fires," reports the State Emergency Service.
