Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Army Russia strikes rescue unit in Sumy, Ukraine — video

Russia strikes rescue unit in Sumy, Ukraine — video

Ua en ru
Publication time 14 July 2025 21:43
Russians attack rescuers again in Sumy — video
Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack. Photo: SES/Telegram

On Monday, July 14, Russian occupiers attacked Ukrainian rescuers once again. At the time, the rescuers were addressing the aftermath of a previous attack.

The press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this via Telegram.

Advertisement

Russian strike on rescuers in Sumy on July 14

On Monday, July 14, the Russians attacked an educational institution in Sumy, injuring six people. Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and began surveying the area.

However, less than an hour later, Russian troops attacked again while the rescuers were still working. Fortunately, the rescuers were able to take shelter in a safer location.

Russian attack
Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack. Photo: SES/Telegram

Later, a medical facility was attacked. Four more people were injured. The attack caused the roof of the three-story building to catch fire.

"Despite the difficult security situation and high fire load, rescuers quickly extinguished all the fires," reports the State Emergency Service.

Russian attack
Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack. Photo: SES/Telegram

Also read:

SES shows first minutes after Russian attack on Kharkiv — video

Trump comments on Russia's attack on Kharkiv maternity hospital

Trump says when the first Patriots will arrive in Ukraine

Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine

Sumy shelling rescuers war in Ukraine attack
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information