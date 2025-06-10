Russian strike on Kyiv used N. Korean missile — MFA

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The two ballistic missiles that attacked Ukraine on June 10 were North Korean-made. The international community's pressure should be increased not only on Moscow but also on other regimes.

It was stated by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Heorhii Tykhyi, at the briefing.

The shelling of Kyiv

According to Tykhyi, the Russians chose to fire the North Korean KN-23 missile at Ukraine.

"Last night, two KN-23 ballistic missiles were used against the capital of Ukraine — these are North Korean missiles. Both of them were shot down," Tykhyi said.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that it is evidence of how interconnected security in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region is.

"North Korea is actively helping Russia wage this war, learning from the fighting and improving its military capabilities. It poses a direct threat to the Korean peninsula. We call for increased pressure not only on Moscow, but also on all its accomplices — Pyongyang, Minsk, Tehran, and other authoritarian regimes that help Russia wage this war," the spokesperson noted.

