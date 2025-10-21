Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Army Trump prioritizes quick end to war over Ukraine’s borders

Trump prioritizes quick end to war over Ukraine’s borders

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 October 2025 19:42
Updated 19:46
Trump tells Zelensky he wants to end the war quickly — regardless of Donbas or territorial outcomes
US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

During the October 17 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump said he wanted to end the war as soon as possible. The American leader hinted that territorial issues did not interest him.

The Wall Street Journal reports.

Trump wants to end the war in Ukraine

The newspaper reported, citing knowledgeable sources, that at a meeting on Friday, Donald Trump told Volodymyr Zelensky that ending the Russian-Ukrainian war was his priority. The US president also made it clear that he was not committed to any specific territorial outcome.

Zelensky, in turn, made it clear to Trump that Ukraine's position on ceding territory remains unchanged.

According to US officials, Trump also said that Ukraine should not expect to receive Tomahawk long-range missiles in the near future.

Read more:

Russian drones hit Novhorod-Siversky — 20 strikes reported

Italy will support Ukraine — who else joins PURL coalition

Donbass negotiations Donald Trump war in Ukraine ceasefire
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
