Trump tells Zelensky he wants to end the war quickly — regardless of Donbas or territorial outcomes

During the October 17 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump said he wanted to end the war as soon as possible. The American leader hinted that territorial issues did not interest him.

Trump wants to end the war in Ukraine

The newspaper reported, citing knowledgeable sources, that at a meeting on Friday, Donald Trump told Volodymyr Zelensky that ending the Russian-Ukrainian war was his priority. The US president also made it clear that he was not committed to any specific territorial outcome.

Zelensky, in turn, made it clear to Trump that Ukraine's position on ceding territory remains unchanged.

According to US officials, Trump also said that Ukraine should not expect to receive Tomahawk long-range missiles in the near future.

