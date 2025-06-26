Patriot systems for Ukraine — the United States will transfer five units

Patriot air defense missile system. Photo: US Army

The United States is considering transferring Patriot systems to Ukraine. According to unofficial reports, Kyiv may receive five such systems.

Yurii Romaniuk, the head of the All-Ukrainian public organization "Ukraine in NATO", reported this on Den.LIVE.

Patriot Systems for Ukraine

"According to unofficial information, the United States will provide Ukraine with five Patriot systems," Romaniuk said.

He added that these Patriots were in Israel and are now being modernized and equipped with new electronics. They will probably be transferred to Ukraine free of charge.

Earlier, the US president said he would consider supplying Ukrainian Patriots with missiles.

"They (the Ukrainians – ed.) do want to have the anti-missiles, as they call them… the Patriots. And we’re going to see if we can make some available. They’re very hard to get. We need them too," Trump said.

Earlier in Canada, a joint statement, which discussed further sanctions pressure on Russia was issued following the G7 leaders' meeting.

Also, the United States refused to back the UK's new package of sanctions against Russia aimed at increasing pressure on the Kremlin's military-industrial complex.