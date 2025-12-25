Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Russian attack on Chernihiv leaves dead and injured — photos

Publication time 25 December 2025 21:25
One killed, eight injured after Russian attack on Chernihiv — photos
Consequences of the attack on Chernihiv on December 25. Photo:t.me/chernigivskaODA

On Thursday, December 25, Russian invaders attacked Chernihiv. A five-story building was hit. One person was killed, and eight others were injured.

This information was provided by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, via Telegram.

Russian Attack on Chernihiv on December 25

"A Russian drone hit a five-story building in Chernihiv. Very cruel. On Christmas. Just in the middle of the day. People were home," said Chaus.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Chernihiv on December 25
Consequences of the attack on Chernihiv on December 25. Photo:t.me/chernigivskaODA
Consequences of the Russian attack on Chernihiv on December 25
Consequences of the attack on Chernihiv. Photo: t.me/chernigivskaODA

As a result of the shelling, an 80-year-old woman was killed and eight people were injured, three of whom are in critical condition.

Chaus reported that a Russian drone hit a third-floor apartment. The attack caused significant damage.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Chernihiv on December 25
A rescuer in Chernihiv. Photo: t.me/chernigivskaODA
Consequences of the Russian attack on Chernihiv on December 25
Shelling of Chernihiv on December 25. Photo: t.me/chernigivskaODA

"Rescue operations are ongoing. Firefighters are extinguishing the fire. All relevant services are working. Volunteers are assisting. A resilience center has been set up on site. Everyone affected is receiving necessary assistance," said the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

Arkadii Pastula
Author
Arkadii Pastula
