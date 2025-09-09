Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Russian airstrike on Yarova kills 23, injures 18

Russian airstrike on Yarova kills 23, injures 18

Ua en ru
Publication time 9 September 2025 15:14
Russian attack on a post office in Yarova leaves 23 dead, 18 wounded
Rescuer is extinguishing the fire after a Russian strike. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian airstrike on Yarova in Donetsk region on September 9 increased the death toll to 23 people. Another 18 residents of the village were injured.

This was reported by Oleksandr Zhuravlov, head of the Lyman City Military Administration, to  Suspilne.Studio.

Russian shelling of Yarova on September 9

Zhuravlov said that the Russians hit the village with a KAB-250 bomb. As of 1:50 p.m., 23 people were reported dead. Most of them are of retirement age. Some of the wounded were evacuated to a hospital in Slovyansk. Three people are in serious condition.

Yarova russian deadly strike september 9
Consequences of Russian strike on Yarova, September 9, 2025. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

"There was a hit at 10:40 a.m., most likely a KAB-250. It hit Ukrposhta office (National postal service of Ukraine — ed.) where population was receiving pensions at that moment. As of now, 23 people were killed and 18 wounded. Their condition varies. There are three seriously injured, the rest were taken to Sloviansk to be stabilized," said the head of the Lyman City Military Administration.

Yarova russian deadly strike september 9
Consequences of Russian strike on Yarova, September 9, 2025. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Currently, rescuers, military, police and military administration officials are still working at the site of the hit to establish the exact number of wounded and dead from the shelling.

Read more:

Russia has quintupled attacks on Ukraine — WP

Zaporizhzhia NPP violates almost all nuclear safety pillars

retirees Donetsk region shelling war in Ukraine aerial bomb
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
