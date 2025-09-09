Russian attack on a post office in Yarova leaves 23 dead, 18 wounded

Rescuer is extinguishing the fire after a Russian strike. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian airstrike on Yarova in Donetsk region on September 9 increased the death toll to 23 people. Another 18 residents of the village were injured.

This was reported by Oleksandr Zhuravlov, head of the Lyman City Military Administration, to Suspilne.Studio.

Russian shelling of Yarova on September 9

Zhuravlov said that the Russians hit the village with a KAB-250 bomb. As of 1:50 p.m., 23 people were reported dead. Most of them are of retirement age. Some of the wounded were evacuated to a hospital in Slovyansk. Three people are in serious condition.

Consequences of Russian strike on Yarova, September 9, 2025. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

"There was a hit at 10:40 a.m., most likely a KAB-250. It hit Ukrposhta office (National postal service of Ukraine — ed.) where population was receiving pensions at that moment. As of now, 23 people were killed and 18 wounded. Their condition varies. There are three seriously injured, the rest were taken to Sloviansk to be stabilized," said the head of the Lyman City Military Administration.

Consequences of Russian strike on Yarova, September 9, 2025. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Currently, rescuers, military, police and military administration officials are still working at the site of the hit to establish the exact number of wounded and dead from the shelling.

