Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Army Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia — baby among the wounded

Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia — baby among the wounded

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 August 2025 08:27
Russia bombards Zaporizhzhia — infant and senior injured
Rescuers are dealing with the aftermath of the attack. Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

On August 29, Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region. A one-year-old child and a 70-year-old man were injured.

This was reported by the head of the local regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Advertisement

Consequences of the attack

In Malokaterynivka, where a child was injured, the enemy hit residential buildings. Several private homes caught fire. The blast wave damaged houses and outbuildings located nearby.

In addition, the occupiers fired four times from multiple rocket launchers at Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

consequences
Consequences of the shelling of Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA

Also, 376 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Bilenke, Plavni, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Omelnyk, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Another 168 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka and Malynivka.

"There were 45 reports of the destruction of houses, apartments, outbuildings, cars and infrastructure," the statement said.

Read more:

Russian strike on Kyiv leaves 17 dead, 4 of them children

Russian strike damages EU Mission building in Kyiv — photos

Zaporizhzhia shelling дитина war in Ukraine casualties
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information