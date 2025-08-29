Russia bombards Zaporizhzhia — infant and senior injured

Rescuers are dealing with the aftermath of the attack. Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

On August 29, Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region. A one-year-old child and a 70-year-old man were injured.

This was reported by the head of the local regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Consequences of the attack

In Malokaterynivka, where a child was injured, the enemy hit residential buildings. Several private homes caught fire. The blast wave damaged houses and outbuildings located nearby.

In addition, the occupiers fired four times from multiple rocket launchers at Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

Consequences of the shelling of Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA

Also, 376 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Bilenke, Plavni, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Omelnyk, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Another 168 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka and Malynivka.

"There were 45 reports of the destruction of houses, apartments, outbuildings, cars and infrastructure," the statement said.

