Russia bombards Zaporizhzhia — infant and senior injured

Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia — baby among the wounded
On August 29, Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region. A one-year-old child and a 70-year-old man were injured.
This was reported by the head of the local regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.
Consequences of the attack
In Malokaterynivka, where a child was injured, the enemy hit residential buildings. Several private homes caught fire. The blast wave damaged houses and outbuildings located nearby.
In addition, the occupiers fired four times from multiple rocket launchers at Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.
Also, 376 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Bilenke, Plavni, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Omelnyk, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
Another 168 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka and Malynivka.
"There were 45 reports of the destruction of houses, apartments, outbuildings, cars and infrastructure," the statement said.
Read more:
Russian strike on Kyiv leaves 17 dead, 4 of them children
Russian strike damages EU Mission building in Kyiv — photos