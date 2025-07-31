Zelensky shows aftermath of massive July 31 attack

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted to the massive Russian shelling of Ukraine on the night of July 31. Kyiv became the main target of the invaders' attack. The enemy struck with drones and missiles.

The Ukrainian leader reported it in X.

Night shelling of Ukraine on July 31

Zelensky said that since last night, all necessary services have been working at the sites of Russian strikes.

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Kyiv on July 31. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The following regions were affected by the shelling:

Dnipropetrovsk;

Poltava;

Sumy;

Mykolaiv;

Kyiv.

"The capital was the primary target of the massive attack. There is extensive damage to residential infrastructure. In one of the residential districts, an entire section of an apartment block has been destroyed. As of now, six people are known to have been killed, including a six-year-old boy and his mother," Zelensky said.

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Kyiv on July 31. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Kyiv on July 31. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Kyiv on July 31. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

He expressed condolences to all relatives and friends. In addition, dozens of injured people are known. Currently, all injured people are being provided with necessary assistance.

How many targets did Russia launch?

The Head of State said that the Russian invaders launched more than 300 drones and eight missiles.

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Kyiv on July 31. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

"We are doing everything possible to fully implement all the agreements for the protection of our people — to ensure that every contract serves the purpose of saving lives," Zelensky noted.

New, showcase killings

The President noted that today the world once again saw Russia's response to the desire of Ukraine, the United States, and Europe for peace. According to him, the invaders have committed new, showcase killings, so peace without force is impossible.

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Kyiv on July 31. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

"But forcing Moscow to make peace, compelling them to come to a real negotiating table — all the tools needed for this are in the hands of our partners. We are counting on everything now being voiced by America and Europe toward this goal to be fulfilled," Zelensky added.

As a reminder, Zelensky showed the video of the aftermath of the Russian missile strike on the building in Kyiv.

Also, on the night of July 28, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with Shahed drones multiple times.