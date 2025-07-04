The US may resume arms supply to Ukraine — Reuters

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS

The United States may resume providing Ukraine with military aid, including Patriot missiles. This decision was influenced by a conversation between President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Reuters reported this.

Will the United States resume aid to Ukraine?

According to an anonymous source cited by the publication, the United States is optimistic about resuming the supply of Patriot missiles after a "good" conversation between Zelensky and Trump.

The call between the two leaders reportedly lasted about 40 minutes, during which Trump assured Zelensky that he would look into why the delivery of certain American weapons to Ukraine had been postponed.

Additionally, it is known that the presidents agreed to hold a meeting between the Ukrainian and US teams to discuss the supply of air defense systems and other weapons.

