Explosions at Chornobyl NPP on February 14 — Russians strike Chornobyl

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Photo: Channel 24

On the night of February 14, the occupying army of the Russian Federation hit a shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant with a drone carrying an explosive warhead, which protects the world from radiation. A large-scale fire broke out at the site, and significant damage was recorded.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and showed a video of the consequences.

Strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on February 14

"Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant," the statement said.

As a result of the drone strike, the shelter was damaged. A fire broke out at the site, but rescuers quickly extinguished it. So far, there has been no increase in radiation levels, and experts are constantly monitoring the situation. However, according to preliminary estimates, the damage to the shelter is significant.

The aftermath of the attack on Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Photo: screenshot from the video

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is building this shelter together with the United States and other countries in Europe and around the world. According to him, Russia is currently the only country in the world that can attack such facilities, occupy the territory of nuclear power plants and conduct hostilities without regard to the consequences.

The President also reminded that Russia is attacking Ukrainian infrastructure and cities every night and continues to expand its army.

"This means that Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations — he is preparing to continue deceiving the world. That is why there must be unified pressure from all who value life – pressure on the aggressor. Russia must be held accountable for its actions," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As a reminder, the United States could use powerful sanctions against Russia, as well as military force. This could happen if Putin does not agree to end the war.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a meeting between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia to end the war. According to him, it will take place next week in Saudi Arabia.