Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the attack on Sumy and showed the photos

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to the Russian strike on the center of Sumy on Tuesday, June 3. He emphasized that in this way, Russia demonstrates its "desire" to end the war.

Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about it on Facebook.

Zelensky on Russia's strike on Sumy

"The Russians launched a savage strike on Sumy — directly targeting the city and its ordinary streets with rocket artillery. It was a fully deliberate attack on civilians. A rescue operation is currently underway. Many people have been wounded. As of now, three people have been confirmed dead. My condolences go out to their families and loved ones. All emergency services are engaged to assist everyone affected," the President wrote.

The SES workers extinguish the fire in the cars. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

According to him, at least one MLRS shell was a dud at the site of impact, as it pierced the wall of the high-rise building.

"That alone says everything one needs to know about Russia's so-called "desire" to end this war," Zelensky emphasized.

The man killed by Russia in Sumy. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The Ukrainian leader noted that without global pressure on Russia, the Kremlin leader, Vladimir Putin, would not agree to a ceasefire. Every day, Russia shells Ukrainian cities and villages, killing civilians.

Firefighters clean up the aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

"Every day, Russia gives new reasons for tougher sanctions and stronger support for our defense. I am grateful to everyone around the world who is promoting exactly this agenda: sanctions for aggression and the killing of people, and assistance in defending the lives of Ukrainians," Zelensky added.

The dead man and the fire truck at the site of the Russian strike. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

