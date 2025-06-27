Ukraine to increase long-range drones production several times

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Photo: REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Ukraine plans to increase its production of long-range drones capable of striking Russian territory by tens of thousands of units.

This information was revealed by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during an interview with the media on June 27.

Umerov said that Ukraine developed a plan for systemic long-range operations last year. To this end, Ukraine has contracted for tens of thousands of long-range drones (deep strike), enabling it to regularly and accurately strike critical targets deep within Russian territory.

The minister noted that all drone deliveries are on schedule and operations are being carried out according to the approved plan.

"About two weeks ago, we decided to increase the number of operations several times. We are preparing to contract tens of thousands of new long-range drones to increase the intensity and scale of strikes," said Rustem Umerov.

