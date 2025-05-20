Russia-Ukraine talks — Putin tries to buy time

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a conversation with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb. During the dialogue, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that Russia is trying to buy time to continue its war and occupation.

It was reported by Volodymyr Zelensky on X on May 20.

Zelensky and Stubb's conversation

Zelensky said that during the conversation, the Presidents informed each other about their contacts with partners and discussed the details of yesterday's conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump. The Ukrainian leader emphasized that the main thing is for diplomacy for peace to be coordinated and focused on real results.

"It is obvious that Russia is trying to buy time in order to continue its war and occupation. We are working with our partners to ensure that pressure forces Russians to change their behavior. Sanctions matter, and I am grateful to everyone making them more biting for those responsible for this war," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

In addition, Zelensky noted that the war should end at the negotiating table, where there should be clear and realistic proposals. According to the Head of State, Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations as long as they produce results. However, if Russia continues to put forward unrealistic conditions and undermine possible results, the consequences will be severe.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelensky said that today, on May 20, he was also planning to hold talks with other partners.

