Photos: Russian drone deliberately kills a one-year-old baby in the Kherson region of Ukraine

A rescuer at the site of the shelling. Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

On Wednesday, July 9, Russians attacked a private residence in the Kherson region with a drone. A toddler was killed in the attack.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram.

Details of the shelling

According to Prokudin, the tragedy occurred in the village of Pravdyne in the Kherson region. A Russian drone attacked a residential building where a child was staying. The boy, who was only one year and two months old, died from his injuries.

"In the afternoon, terrorists attacked a house in Pravdyne with an attack drone where the child was with his great-grandmother," the statement said.

A child who died during the shelling. Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin / Telegram

The head of the Administration added that Russia deliberately hit a civilian home.

"The children's toys scattered by the blast wave belonged to Dmytro, who was only one year and two months old. Russia killed him today — ruthlessly and purposefully. I can't find the words to describe all the pain I feel," Prokudin summarized.

Children's toys scattered by the blast wave. Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin / Telegram

A house that was shelled by Russians. Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin / Telegram

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Russia's massive strikes on Ukraine on the night of July 9.

Earlier, the ECHR found Russia responsible for numerous, widespread, and systemic human rights violations committed during the occupation of Ukrainian territories since 2014 and the ongoing full-scale aggression since 2022.