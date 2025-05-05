War in Ukraine — Putin is preparing Russians for a long conflict

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Photo: REUTERS

The Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, has emphasized domestic support for the war and promotes the ideal of sacrifice at the front. He is trying to prepare Russian society for a longer war in Ukraine and potential future confrontations with the West.

The report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) states that.

Putin is preparing Russia for a long war

On May 4, the Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin published the documentary movie about Putin. In it, the dictator stated that Russian society had allegedly responded positively to the invasion of Ukraine, and that every citizen had realised that "they are the state" and that Russia's survival depended on each individual. Putin stated that Russia is a country of "moral and ethical values" and that the basis of Russian consciousness is "the family, the state, and the future of Russia".

At the same time, analysts believe that the Kremlin leader is trying to articulate the Russian public's support for the war through shared values, despite the fact that Moscow relies on financial incentives to recruit most of its military and support its war effort.

In addition, Putin again accused the West of "deceiving" Russia after the 2015 Minsk agreements, likely in an attempt to convince Russia's domestic audience that Russia cannot negotiate with the West and must continue the war.

"Putin's statements throughout the documentary indicate that Putin likely does not intend to slow offensive operations or transition to defensive operations in Ukraine and instead is attempting to ideologically prepare domestic Russian society for a long war," it is said in the report.

As a reminder, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that if it were not for him, Putin would want to take over the whole of Ukraine.

Also, Trump recently stated that it was easier to negotiate with the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, than with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.