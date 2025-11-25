Shelling of Ukraine on November 25 — Zelensky’s reaction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Russian forces, during the night of November 25, attacked Ukraine with 22 missiles of various types and 460 strike drones. The main enemy strike was directed at Kyiv.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on his X account.

Shelling of Ukraine on November 25

Zelensky said that this night the main Russian strike was directed at Kyiv and the region. Rescue workers are currently operating in the capital, as the city has sustained significant damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. According to the President, 13 people were injured and another six were killed. He expressed his condolences to all relatives and loved ones.

Rescuers at the site of the strike in Kyiv. Photo: SES

Rescuers evacuate a child. Photo: SES

Consequences of the strike on Kyiv. Photo: SES

It is also known that there is destruction in the Odesa region. During the night, the occupiers struck ports, food supplies, and infrastructure.

Rescuers extinguish a fire in Odesa. Photo: SES

Consequences of the shelling of Odesa. Photo: SES

"They also struck Dnipro, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions. The primary targets were the energy sector and everything that keeps normal life going," the head of state emphasized.

In total, the Russians used 22 missiles of various types, including aeroballistic ones, and more than 460 drones, most of which were Russian-Iranian "shaheds." It is also known that four drones flew toward Moldova and Romania.

"This is precisely why all partners must remember that lives need to be saved every single day. Weapons and air defense systems are important, as is the sanctions pressure on the aggressor. There can be no pauses in assistance. What matters most now is that all partners move toward diplomacy together, through joint efforts. Pressure on Russia must deliver results. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelensky noted.

