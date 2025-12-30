Land Forces show Ukrainian Kupiansk now — photo report

Kupiansk in ruins — military shows the scale of destructions
Consequences of shelling in Kupiansk. Photo: Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed what Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, looks like now. The footage shows many destroyed houses that were damaged by shelling.
The photos were shared by the military via Telegram on Tuesday, December 30.
Destroyed Kupiansk
"These images show the once cozy and peaceful Kupiansk, which Russia has turned into ruins and utter devastation. It's easy to see what this city was like before the invasion," the statement said.
According to the Army, the city is currently being defended by the 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade.
"Russia is destroying, and we are defending ours — our land, our people, and our future," the military also emphasized.
