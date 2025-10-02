AFU serviceman with a drone. Illustrative photo by the General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

A Kyiv City Council deputy accused Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s administration of failing to implement most points of the "Defender of Kyiv" program, including crucial drone operator training. Despite billions allocated for wartime defense, large portions of the budget remain unused.

The statement was made by Kyiv Council deputy Andrii Vitrenko during a Kyiv Time broadcast.

Deputy says Klitschko’s city government left key defense projects unfunded

Kyiv Council member Andrii Vitrenko said the city’s much-publicized "Defender of Kyiv" program remains largely ineffective, with 33 of its 34 planned measures unfulfilled. He noted that no funds were spent on training drone operators — a critical skill for Ukraine’s defense efforts.

"Only one part of the program is being implemented — financial aid. The remaining 33 points are ignored. Even the top priority, drone operator training, received zero funding," Vitrenko said.

According to the deputy, although ₴6.7 billion (about $161 million) was allocated from the Kyiv budget, only ₴5.3 billion ($127 million) has been used. He added that support for mobilized soldiers was provided only partially, while systemic solutions are still missing.

Vitrenko argued that this lack of follow-through exposes deep inefficiencies in the city’s wartime management under Klitschko’s leadership.

Critics say the incident raises questions about Kyiv’s defense readiness and the mayor’s control over public funds.

