Russian drone incursions — von der Leyen called it hybrid warfare

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Russia’s violations of European Union airspace constitute hybrid warfare. Such incidents are aimed at dividing the EU and weakening support for Ukraine.

Von der Leyen made these remarks during a speech at the European Parliament on October 8.

Russia’s incursions into EU airspace

"The recent incursions in our skies are part of a pattern of growing threats. It’s time to call it by its name. This is hybrid warfare. Europe must get the capacity to respond and protect our skies. Work has begun," emphasized Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, Russia aims to sow discord, but the EU responds with unity. She explained that Italian pilots, as part of NATO’s air patrol mission, escorted Russian aircraft out of Estonian airspace.

The European Commission chief also noted that Ukrainians are sharing frontline experience to help member states counter drone incursions. Additionally, von der Leyen mentioned the "Drone Wall" project.

"We need a system that is affordable and fit for purpose — for swift detection, swift interception, and, when needed, swift neutralization. There is a lot to learn from Ukraine — on capabilities, but even more importantly, on their ecosystem of rapid innovation. And Ukraine is ready to support our efforts," she emphasized.

