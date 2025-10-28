Russian drone attack on DW journalists in Ukraine leaves one soldier dead, several injured

German journalists on the front lines in Ukraine. Photo: facebook/ibranaber

Journalists from the German publication Die Welt were filming a report on Ukrainian air defense units when they were attacked by a Russian Lancet kamikaze drone.

One of the injured journalists, Ibrahim Naber, reported this on Facebook.

The attack on the Die Welt journalists took place near the front line

Naber said the incident took place 25–30 kilometers from the front line. A few minutes before the drone struck, the journalists were interviewing three air defense servicemen. At that moment, the journalists were only a few meters away from the servicemen.

"During filming, the entire team had clear "PRESS" markings indicating their status as media representatives," the journalist noted.

One of the three Ukrainian soldiers working with the journalists was killed in the Russian attack. Another soldier was seriously wounded. There were also casualties among the journalists: producer Ivan needs surgery, and cameramen Viktor and Ibrahim suffered minor injuries.

Following the tragedy, Naber announced that he had started a fundraiser for the Ukrainian soldier whose leg was amputated after being hit by a Russian drone.

