Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Army German journalists wounded in Russian drone strike

German journalists wounded in Russian drone strike

Ua en ru
Publication time 28 October 2025 20:16
Updated 20:19
Russian drone attack on DW journalists in Ukraine leaves one soldier dead, several injured
German journalists on the front lines in Ukraine. Photo: facebook/ibranaber

Journalists from the German publication Die Welt were filming a report on Ukrainian air defense units when they were attacked by a Russian Lancet kamikaze drone

One of the injured journalists, Ibrahim Naber, reported this on Facebook

Advertisement

The attack on the Die Welt journalists took place near the front line

Naber said the incident took place 25–30 kilometers from the front line. A few minutes before the drone struck, the journalists were interviewing three air defense servicemen. At that moment, the journalists were only a few meters away from the servicemen. 

"During filming, the entire team had clear "PRESS" markings indicating their status as media representatives," the journalist noted. 

One of the three Ukrainian soldiers working with the journalists was killed in the Russian attack. Another soldier was seriously wounded. There were also casualties among the journalists: producer Ivan needs surgery, and cameramen Viktor and Ibrahim suffered minor injuries. 

Following the tragedy, Naber announced that he had started a fundraiser for the Ukrainian soldier whose leg was amputated after being hit by a Russian drone.

Read more:

Kyiv hit by evening drone strike — 8 injured, 2 critical

Drone strike kills thousands of pigs on farm in Kharkiv region

Germany journalists russians shelling drones war in Ukraine
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information