Merz: Germany may supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles

Taurus missile under the wing of the plane. Illustrative photo: Reuters

Germany is negotiating the supply of Taurus missiles for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, the process of transferring these weapons has not yet begun.

The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, stated it in his interview with Tagesschau.

What did Merz say about Taurus for the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

The Chancellor described training the military to use Taurus missiles as a "very complex" process requiring six months of training. He confirmed that discussions had been held with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, regarding training the Ukrainian military to use these missiles.

"However, the process has not yet begun, but this option still remains," Merz said.

The Chancellor of Germany also noted that the Federal Republic of Germany would not publicly discuss the types of weapons it supplies to Ukraine or actions aimed at supporting the country militarily.

He emphasized the need to maintain some uncertainty about Germany's military actions for the Russian leadership.

As a reminder, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that the German Air Defense Systems, IRIS-T, are highly effective. They are already being used to protect Ukrainian skies.