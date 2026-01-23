Ukraine could attract over $1 Billion in defense industry investments in 2026

Advisor for strategic affairs to the President of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kamyshin. Photo: screenshot from the video

Ukraine expects to attract over one billion dollars in investments for defense industry development in 2026. The financing is intended to strengthen the industry's production capabilities and bolster the country's defense capabilities.

Advisor for strategic affairs to the President of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kamyshin, announced this in an exclusive interview with Halyna Ostapovets, a Novyny.LIVE journalist.

Investments in Ukraine's defense industry

Kamyshin discussed investments in Ukraine's defense industry, noting that an agreement for over 700 million dollars is already in place.

He also mentioned progress on military and work levels regarding the "drone deal" between the United States and Ukraine.

"You asked about investments in the Ukrainian defense industry. Last year, we calculated that $105 million of foreign capital was invested in our defense industry. The first announced deal this year is worth $700 million.

This gives us hope that we will receive more than a billion dollars in defense industry investments this year. And this is only the beginning," said Kamyshin.

