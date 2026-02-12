Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Fedorov outlined the steps that will force Russia to make peace

Fedorov outlined the steps that will force Russia to make peace

Publication time 12 February 2026 21:55
War in Ukraine: How to force Russia to make peace
Mykhailo Fedorov. Photo: REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Ukraine's Minister of Defense, Mykhailo Fedorov, stated that Russia is the only party that does not want peace. For this reason, Ukraine must strengthen its defenses in order to force Russia to end the war. 

This information comes from Novyny.LIVE, which cited Fedorov during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. 

How can Russia be forced to make peace?

During the meeting, the minister will present specific defense goals for the year and projects that are already being implemented with partners. Priorities include financing Ukrainian drones and missiles, establishing drone assault units, and ensuring military personnel have access to ammunition and air defense systems.

The minister emphasized, "Ukraine is offering our partners not only requests, but also solutions and experience that are useful for NATO." 

He also called for increased sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on its "shadow fleet." 

Read more:

New air defense systems and F-16 simulators headed to Ukraine

NATO is preparing reliable security guarantees for Ukraine

